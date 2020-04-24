Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,350 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in H & R Block were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in H & R Block by 7.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the first quarter valued at about $1,715,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.