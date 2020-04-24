Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 205 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

