Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $135.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

