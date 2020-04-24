Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NiSource were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NiSource by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 72,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

