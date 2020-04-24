Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $47,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

FAZ opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $77.64.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

