Optimum Investment Advisors Has $56,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

