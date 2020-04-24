Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 600 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $177,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $102.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

