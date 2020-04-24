Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of B&G Foods worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGS. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

