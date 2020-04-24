Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Rite Aid worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $723.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

