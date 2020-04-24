Norges Bank Makes New Investment in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 403,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. Norges Bank owned 0.50% of GasLog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $6,213,000. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOG opened at $3.90 on Friday. GasLog Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $327.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. As a group, analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

