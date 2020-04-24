Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 109,066 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.20% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $169,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $233.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.39.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

