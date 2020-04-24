Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 228,700 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 228,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in General Motors by 136.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 11.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in General Motors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 115,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.