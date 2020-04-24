Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 667.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 4,121.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 210,773 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

ROL stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

