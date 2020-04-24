Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $61.62 and last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 472912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,401 shares of company stock worth $2,110,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.