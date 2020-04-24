Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 4.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $426.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

