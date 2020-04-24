Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

