Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $171.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

