Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

