Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 23.1% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

