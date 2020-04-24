Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

