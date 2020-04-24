Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Eagle Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

