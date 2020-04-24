Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,986.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,886.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,384.77.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
