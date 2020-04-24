Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,986.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,886.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,384.77.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

