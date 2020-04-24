Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 56.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.74.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.