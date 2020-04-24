Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $157,330,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $82,240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96,918 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,067.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $177.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

