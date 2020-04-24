Markel Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $7.01 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $7.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.43. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $28.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $8.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $33.00 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $693.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $881.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.83. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $962.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.