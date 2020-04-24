Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,091 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,653 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its position in FirstEnergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 449,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 219,424 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

