Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,426 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 624.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,315,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

