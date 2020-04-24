Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 184,800 Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 184,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Emcor Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.