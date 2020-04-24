Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 89,000 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 173.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Qorvo worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

