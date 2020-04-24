Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 16,400 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

TEVA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

