Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 124,880 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9,606.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Varian Medical Systems worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,285,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,816,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

