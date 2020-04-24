Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,747,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,286,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,114,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $5,063,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $604,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $182.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.92. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

