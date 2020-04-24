Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $15.24 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.55.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $187.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

