Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.20 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

