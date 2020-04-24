Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,785 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of DHR opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.79. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $12,817,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.