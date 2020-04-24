Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 69,493 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 218.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.