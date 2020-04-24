Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 374,999 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $29,366,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,973,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,197. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 in the last three months.

SITC stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

