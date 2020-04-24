LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $374.53 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 580.45% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

