LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $762,700,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $662,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $468,450,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $268,503,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.