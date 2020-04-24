LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,863 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,167,000 after buying an additional 217,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after acquiring an additional 915,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $22.48 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

