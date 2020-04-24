LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,034 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after buying an additional 3,299,304 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,533,000 after buying an additional 1,757,880 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,817,000 after buying an additional 1,339,796 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.30 on Friday. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $28.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.