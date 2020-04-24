LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,186 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after purchasing an additional 87,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

LYB opened at $49.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.