LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,638 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE LUV opened at $30.14 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

