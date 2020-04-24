LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

