LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth about $83,272,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

