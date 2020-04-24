LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $190,949,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after purchasing an additional 524,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.