LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Shares of EA stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,174.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

