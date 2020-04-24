LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

NYSE SJM opened at $116.81 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

