LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

