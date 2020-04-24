LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

